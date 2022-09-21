Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 women students die in car-truck collision in Ramban

3 women students die in car-truck collision in Ramban

Published on Sep 21, 2022 01:07 AM IST

Jammu University students wait at a hospital to receive bodies of their classmates who died after their car plunged into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Jammu on Tuesday. The accident took place Monday near Banihal. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: Three female students were killed and a man was injured in a head-on collision between a truck and their car at Dalwas area of Chanderkote on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Monday afternoon.

Two of them, students of Jammu University, died on the spot, while the third succumbed to her injuries at the government medical college and hospital in Jammu. The car was heading to Jammu while the heavy truck was on its way to Srinagar.

Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said, “A heavy vehicle collided head-on with a car at Dalwas around 3.30 pm on Monday. Due to the impact of the collision, the car fell into a deep ravine resulting in the death of two female students on the spot and injuries to two others.”

“While two female students were killed on the spot, two critically injured students were rushed to the community health centre at Batote from where they were shifted to government medical college, Jammu,” she said.

The third female student died in Jammu taking the toll to three. The deceased have been identified as Esetan Dolma, 23, daughter of Tashi Andus, Rigzen Lamu, 23, daughter of Morup Dogray, both residents of Leh and Harman Anand, 23, of Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Harman was a popular social worker in Batote, who ran an NGO while Esetan Dolma and Rigzen Lamu were students of MPEd at Jammu University, and both were prominent sportswomen.

The injured car driver was identified as Pranav Bandral, 24, son of Kuldeep Singh of Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
