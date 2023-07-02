300-unit of free power: Year on , 83% households in Punjab getting zero bill

Nearly 83% of the domestic consumers in the state have benefitted from the 300-unit free electricity scheme, which commenced on July 1 last year.

A year after the launch, the tentative data shows that consumers got benefits to the tune of ₹6,000 crore for zero bills, a promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 elections, and implemented within three months of the formation of government.

According to recent data released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), a significant number of domestic consumers in the state have benefited from this policy. Year on, as of June 27, 2023, out of a total of 4,02,74,981 bills issued by PSPCL, 3,33,38,014 (82.78%) were zero bills. The PSPCL issues bimonthly bills to consumers, except those with smart meters, where billing is monthly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is highlighting these zero bills across India.

Punjab has almost 74.5 lakh domestic power consumers when the scheme was launched. The PSPCL data shows that the number has increased to 77.46 lakh as many have applied for double connections in single home.

The zero bill is a big hit, and its impact was seen in the Jalandhar bypoll, which the AAP won with a handsome margin.

Madan Bharadwaj, a domestic consumer, said, “It’s for the first time that the general category is also benefitted, irrespective of economic background. The zero bills are a big hit and have benefitted the public and the ruling party. It doesn’t differentiate based on caste, economic and demographics,” he said, adding that every family has benefitted to the tune of ₹20,000 per annum, which is a big amount in the rural areas.

“Paying bill was a big shock in last few years, as tariffs were high. For almost a year now, I have got zero bills, and my family also ensures that we should not cross 300 units per month,” said Amarjit Kaur of Sanaur, whose connection was once disconnected for non-payment of bill.

The data also revealed that number of consumers getting zero bills rose steadily and peaked at 90.05% in April 2023.

Though the zero bills have benefitted the consumers, it has hit the coffers of the state government.

With nearly ₹6,000 crore as additional power subsidy for ‘zero bills’, the total power subsidy bill of the state is nearing ₹20,000 crore, which includes arrears of past years.

As of now, the power corporation is fully dependent upon the government for the release of subsidies which accounts for 50% of the PSPCL budget.

The other thing that has worked for this scheme is the timely disbursal of subsidies by the state government. Last year, PSPCL got a full subsidy after a gap of nine years.

CM Bhagwant Mann has reiterated time and again that ‘zero bills’ is flagship scheme of Punjab government. “It will continue to provide solace to public who are fighting high inflation causes due to wrong decisions of the Centre and unemployment in the state because of previous governments,” he had said recently.

Double connections

Some families, which were crossing the threshold of 300 free units, have started taking another power connection. The number of new domestic connections since the start of the free power regime in 2022-23 has seen a jump of three lakh. In 2021-22, the total number of domestic consumers in the state was 74,42,330, which has now increased to 77,46,972, as many have applied for double connections in a single home to avail of the benefit.

