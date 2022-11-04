302 Panchkula MC staffers found without smart watches at work to not get salaries for October

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Thursday ordered the non-payment of salaries for October to 302 municipal corporation staffers, who were found at work without GPS enabled smart watches.

During the inspection, the mayor found 433 sanitation workers wearing the smart watches and 273 without them. In the electrical wing, 19 workers were wearing it and 11 were not. In the gardening department, 74 workers were found wearing the watches and 18 weren’t.

Goyal also checked night sweeping machines along with councillors Suresh Verma and Jai Kaushik. Of the four machines, two didn’t have brushes and two were damaged.

The Panchkula MC had introduced GPS-enabled wrist watches in 2019 and made it compulsory for staffers to wear them so that a check can be kept on their whereabouts.