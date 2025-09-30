₹3.04 cr-fine collected in adulteration cases in five years: Punjab to HC

The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a total penalty of ₹3.04 crore was imposed in 2,191 cases decided on complaints of food adulteration across the state between 2019 and 2024. As per government data, the highest number of adulteration cases were reported in Gurdaspur (208), followed by Amritsar (206), Sangrur (160), Fatehgarh Sahib (144), Faridkot (127), Hoshiarpur (108) and Patiala (104). (HT)

Under secretary, department of health and family welfare, Punjab, Ram Ishwar said penalties were awarded in approximately 95% of the cases in these cases decided between January 2, 2019, and December 31, 2024.

The information was given during resumed hearing of a public interest litigation filed in 2024, seeking measures alleging that the menace of adulterated milk and milk products was rising in Punjab.

The petition prayed for effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with emphasis on protecting the right to health under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It was during hearing of this plea that the high court had sought data of number of complaints in which fine was imposed in Punjab and Haryana in July this year. Haryana has yet to submit its response.

As per government data, the highest number of cases were reported in Gurdaspur (208), followed by Amritsar (206), Sangrur (160), Fatehgarh Sahib (144), Faridkot (127), Hoshiarpur (108) and Patiala (104).

In the remaining districts, the number was reported in two digits. As of the nature of adulteration, it was found in a wide range of items, including curd, desi ghee, cheese, khoya, milk, butter milk-based sweets, namkeen, biscuits, haldi powder, red chilli powder and edible oils, etc. The findings highlight contamination in both raw milk and processed foods, posing risks, such as food poisoning, allergic reactions and long-term health complications, the affidavit underlined.

“While the data demonstrates grave lapses in preventive mechanisms, prosecution has been pursued against only two individuals, reflecting deficiencies in accountability,” the petitioner’s lawyer Sunaina said while reacting to the affidavit. The case will be taken up next on October 14.