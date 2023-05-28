A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the house of one of his friends in Shimlapuri area on Saturday.

30-year-old man found dead in friend’s locked house in Ludhiana

The house was locked from outside and the owner of the house was missing.

The locals came to know about the incident when they noticed foul smell emitting from the house as the body was decomposing, police said.

The police sent the body of the man, who has been missing for the past two days, to the civil hospital for postmortem. According to police, there are no visible marks of assault on the body.

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, 30, of Shimlapuri. His friend, Varinder Singh, who is the owner of the house, has also been missing since May 25. The locals claimed that they had seen him going somewhere after locking the house.

Harjit Singh, father of the deceased, stated that Jaskaran did B.tech in Civil Engineering. He was pursuing some other course also from an institute at Gill road.

Harjit said that he used to drop his son at around 10 am at the institute and would pick up him at 2.30 pm. On May 25, he dropped Jaskaran at the institute in the morning, but he was not there when he went there to pick him up in the afternoon. The institute owner told him that Jaskaran was absent that day.

His mobile phone was also switched off following which he lodged a missing complaint at Shimlapuri police station.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said that it is suspected that Jaskaran had died on the same day he went missing. The cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.

Kumar said that things will be cleared after questioning Varinder, who is also missing. He said that Varinder was living alone in the house.