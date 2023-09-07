Man rapes minor relative, impregnates her

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his 17-year-old distant relative multiple times and impregnating her in Sidhwan Bet, police said on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his 17-year-old distant relative multiple times and impregnating her in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was living with her aunt in Abbupura village of Sidhwan Bet, who is in a relationship with the accused. The woman filed a complaint against the accused and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

The victim, who is a resident of Latiyanwali village of Kapurthala and a school dropout, has been living with her aunt (mother’s sister) for the past few months. Her aunt was separated from her husband and she along with her two children was living with the accused, who is the nephew of her husband.

The victim said that on May 25, her aunt was arrested by the police for drug peddling and she was sent to jail. Meanwhile, she used to take care of her two children. The victim said that in the first week of July, the accused barged in her room and raped her. When she resisted, the accused thrashed her and threatened to keep mum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim said that the accused raped her multiple times and impregnated her. Her aunt came out on bail in August and the victim narrated the whole incident to her following which the accused fled from the house. The woman took the victim to police station to file a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur said that an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged at Sidhwan Bet police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON