30-year-old Mohali man jailed for raping six-year-old girl

A 30-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in October 2019.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also fined the convict, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Sohana, Mohali, ₹25,000.

According to the case files, Kumar was caught red-handed by the girl’s father on October 8, 2019. Though he had fled from the spot then, he was nabbed by the police soon after and booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence ) Act.

In his complaint, the girl’s father, who works as a mason, had alleged that while he was out for some work on October 8, 2019, his wife had sent their six-year-old daughter to a nearby grocery shop to buy some things.

While his daughter was returning home, Kumar stopped her, gagged her with a piece of cloth and raped her. The father alleged that while he was returning home, he spotted Kumar raping his daughter and saved her. Meanwhile, Kumar fled the scene.

