31 sanitary complexes to be built in Ludhiana

As many as 31 community sanitary complexes would be constructed in different villages of the district to ensure no open defecation, said Harjinder Singh Bedi, ADC (rural development), on Tuesday. He reviewed the progress of a few works initiated under the District Water and Sanitation Mission. He explained that the complexes would be centrally located to ensure accessibility for all villagers, particularly addressing the sanitation needs of households that do not have individual latrines. ADC Harjinder Singh Bedi mentioned that under the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-II, a total of 114 community sanitary complexes had been planned, and of these, 86 have been completed. (HT file photo for representation)

Additionally, these complexes would accommodate passersby and people attending public gatherings, effectively eliminating open defecation. Bedi emphasised that providing adequate sanitation access is crucial for maintaining dignity, social status, privacy and safety. It also plays a vital role in improving health and reducing mortality rates. He mentioned that under the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-II, a total of 114 community sanitary complexes had been planned, and of these, 86 have been completed. Furthermore, effective signage, including wall paintings, will be used to create awareness about the importance of using toilets and abstaining from open defecation in villages.

The ADC also assessed the progress of 187 solid waste management projects and 25 liquid waste management projects. He announced that a plastic waste management project would soon be initiated in Ghudani Khurd and Sidhwan Bet.

Additionally, a Gobardhan biogas plant with a capacity of 100-cubic metre is being set up in the Bhaini Sahib block. Bedi instructed officials to complete these projects within the designated time frame to benefit the community.

Executive engineer Gagandeep Singh and officials from other departments were present during the meeting.