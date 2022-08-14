32 phones recovered from Faridkot jail

Days after an assistant superintendent of Faridkot jail was arrested with drugs and mobile phones, as many as 32 mobile phones were recovered from inmates on Saturday.

Police have registered cases against 16 inmates, including 10 undertrials and six convicts, under the Jails Act.

A jail official said some mobile phones were found hidden in washrooms, walls and even buried in ground. Senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said, “We have started investigation to find out how these mobile phones were smuggled into the jail.”

The latest recovery has exposed chinks in the jail security system. In the past few years, a number of jail officials have been nabbed for their alleged role in supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates here.

On August 6, Binny Taank, assistant superintendent of the jail, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. A new mobile phone meant to be supplied to an inmate was also recovered from his possession.

