32 PU, 48 PGI faculty members among top-2% world scientists

{Stanford University analysis}

As many as 32 faculty members of PU and 66 Research have made it to the coveted list of top-2% scientists of the world (HT File)

As many as 32 faculty members of Panjab University and 66 from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have made it to the coveted list of top-2% scientists of the world, according to a subject-wise bibliometric analysis (Version 6) by Stanford University and science publisher Elsevier BV-A.

A database of nearly 200,000 top scientists of the world released on October 4 was made freely-available in public domain on Saturday.

On the basis of citations and papers, the scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. Selection of the scientists in the list is based on the top 100,000 scientists by C-score criteria or a percentile rank of 2% or above.

The inclusion is also based upon various publication metrics, including Scopus H-index, co-authorship and author positions such as single, first, and last author, and impact of publications i.e. citations to the papers rather than number of publications.

Two lists have been created for the top 2% scientists. The first list, based upon the career-long data (from 1960 till end of 2022) contains multiple PU faculty members — including those from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), departments of physics, botany, chemistry, anthropology, environmental studies, and University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology.

The second list based on a single-year impact (year 2022 has a total of 31 faculty members, some of which overlap with the previous top-2% list.

In other lists, 43 PGIMER scientists ranked among the most-cited researchers in the world in a single year and 23 faculty members are included in the career-long database.

Speaking about the latest achievements, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Excellence is the result of resilience, experience, knowledge, and critical thinking.I am proud of the fact that faculty members of the institute have the power to rise above any situation and deliver the best results no matter whatever the circumstances are.”

He congratulated all the scientists and their coworkers for their diligence and hard work.

Professor Dr Ravindra Khaiwal from PGIMER’s department of community medicine, meanwhile, claimed the first position in the Atmospheric Science category from India.

