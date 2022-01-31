Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
32-year-old from Mohali, 3 elderly persons from Chandigarh among latest Covid fatalities
chandigarh news

32-year-old from Mohali, 3 elderly persons from Chandigarh among latest Covid fatalities

The patient in Mohali was 32 years old and under treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
The Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid count continued on the downward trend with 1,097 infections being detected on Sunday, as against 1,168 cases the previous day. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity’s daily Covid count continued on the downward trend with 1,097 infections being detected on Sunday, as against 1,168 cases the previous day. Four persons also succumbed to the virus, of which three were from Chandigarh and one from Mohali.

In Chandigarh, all three who succumbed to the virus were senior citizens. The oldest among them was a 92-year-old man from Sector 21, who was hypertensive, had a heart disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome. He was fully vaccinated. The second was an 88-year-old man from Sector 35, who suffered from hypertension and lung disease. He was also fully vaccinated. The third fatality in the UT was a 76-year-old man from Daria, who was a leukemia patient. He was also fully vaccinated.

With 441 infections, Chandigarh had the highest daily count among all jurisdictions. It was followed by Mohali with 412 cases and Panchkula with 244 infections.

In terms of active cases, Mohali tops the chart with 5,207 infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 3,452 patients and Panchkula with 1,202 patients.

