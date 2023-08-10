Ludhiana: 32-year-old dies in hit and run in Khanna

A 32-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding car on the national highway in Khanna, police said on Thursday.

The victim was tossed in the air for at least 20 feet before hitting the ground. (iStock)

The impact of the collision was so strong that the victim was tossed in the air for at least 20 feet before he fell on the road and died on the spot.

After the incident on late Wednesday night, the accused driver fled from the spot with his vehicle. The city 1 police station of Khanna lodged an FIR against the driver.

The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Ramgarh village in Sadar Khanna. The police informed the victim’s family and handed over the body to them after postmortem.

An eyewitness informed the police control room about the incident. He said that a family was travelling in the car and after the mishap, the driver of the car drove away towards Delhi side.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that during investigation, the police found that the car belonged to a Ludhiana resident. A police team was sent to his home for his arrest. A case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at City 1 police station.