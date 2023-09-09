32-year-old man stabbed to death in Phagwara

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death, while one received multiple injuries during a clash between two groups near a private university in Phagwara on Friday late night.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death, while one received multiple injuries during a clash between two groups near a private university in Phagwara on Friday late night. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, who owns a juice corner near the university campus on the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway. Harpreet belonged to Sangrur but was residing in the Jalandhar Cantonment.

Investigation officer Surjit Singh Padda said two groups known to Harpreet had an old enmity with each other and he had called both parties to strike a compromise.

“Both groups clashed with each other after having heated arguments and members of one the groups attacked Harpreet and his friend Arjun Rana with sharp-edged weapons and glass bottles,” he said.

Police added that Harpreet was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Jalandhar where he succumbed to his injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the complaint of Arjun, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and various other sections of the IPC was registered against the unidentified youth.

Police are looking at CCTV footage for identification of nearly 24 youth involved in the brawl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON