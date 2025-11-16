32-year-old shopkeeper shot dead in Ferozepur

A 32-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead on Saturday evening in the bustling Main Bazaar near Delhi Gate in Ferozepur. A 32-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead on Saturday evening in the bustling Main Bazaar near Delhi Gate in Ferozepur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Naveen Arora, who ran a dupatta shop and lived at local Sadhu Chand Chowk, was attacked by two unidentified assailants who opened fire at him when he was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop.

A bullet fired by one of the attackers struck Naveen directly in the head, causing him to collapse on the road.

Panic gripped the market as shopkeepers and passersby rushed to the spot. His family members took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Both Naveen and his father Baldev Arora are said to be reportedly active workers associated with the RSS.

His father said Naveen had left his shop around 7 pm as usual and within minutes they received a call saying he had been shot.

“When we reached the spot, he was lying on the road. We rushed him to hospital, but didn’t survive,” he said. Naveen was their only son.

The killing sparked anger across the trader community. The market association and local shopkeepers have announced a complete shutdown on Sunday, stating that protests will intensify if the accused are not arrested soon.

Traders expressed fear over the rising incidents of crime in the city and said the environment had become increasingly unsafe.

“CCTV footage from surrounding shops and markets has been seized and is being examined to identify the attackers,” said DSP Sukhwinder Singh.