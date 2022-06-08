33 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area

Thirty-three new Covid cases were detected in the tricity on Tuesday, of which 19 were from Chandigarh, 10 from Mohali and four from Panchkula. The tricity’s active case count has now reached 208. The count of active infections in Chandigarh stands at 131, Mohali 51 and Panchkula 26. The fresh cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 8, 22, 23, 25, 26, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, Daria, Dhanas, Maloya, Manimajra, and Mauli Jagran. In Mohali, four cases each were reported from Mohali urban and Kharar, while two cases surfaced in Dera Bassi.

