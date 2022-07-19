33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said.
The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar.
The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim, said, “After attending a birthday party, Jagbir left for home on his bike. A few minutes later, I received a call saying he was lying on the road in a pool of blood.”
Ajit alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.
Rajiv Kumar, in-charge Sector 32-33 police station, said a case had been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
“The body has been handed to the family members after the autopsy conducted by a board of doctors,” he said, adding that the report will reveal the actual cause of death.
Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of Rs 22 crore to sugarcane growers. He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill. Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season. He ordered an audit of the mill accounts.
Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools. This will be Shah's second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.
Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket at Oman in September. The Punjab duo will join former Indian former Australian speedster Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan. A fit Sodhi also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
Coming soon, nine more health and wellness centres in Chandigarh
The UT health department has started the process to extend the benefit of health and wellness centres (HWCs) at nine more locations in the city. As part of the Union government's Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), nine outreach centres will be converted into HWCs with upgraded health facilities. These centres are located at Raipur Kalan, Badheri, Khudda Jassu, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher, Indira Colony and Sector 44.
Cong MLA Surender Panwar resigns over threatening calls, withdraws it later
Four days after Panwar's emailed his resignation over threats to him and his family, first-time Congress MLA Surender Panwar withdrew it on Monday. The Sonepat MLA said he was withdrawing his resignation as assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had assured him of adequate safety arrangements. His colleague Neeraj Sharma said, “The callers had threatened to eliminate him and his son. He is under deep psychological strain and tendered his resignation in a stressful state of mind.”
