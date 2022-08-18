34 buffaloes infected with lumpy skin disease in Haryana

: Following the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows in Haryana, as many as 34 buffaloes in the state’s seven districts were found infected by the contagion till Tuesday.

As per the state animal husbandry and dairying department, a total of 19 buffaloes were found infected in Sirsa, 4 each in Ambala and Kurukshetra, three in Panchkula, two in Bhiwani and one each in Karnal and Kaithal.

Dr Naresh Jindal, director (research), Lala Lajpat Rai University of veterinary and animal sciences, Hisar, said the cases of lumpy skin disease in buffaloes are very rare as compared to cows.

“All the collected samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing. We had written to the union government to allow us to start testing at our varsity campus. Our doctors are working hard to control the spread of lumpy skin disease in bovines,” Jindal said.

“There are two ways to control the disease- first one is to vaccinate the unaffected bovines and isolate the infected animals. Cleanliness of gaushalas, spraying of sodium hypochlorite and fogging should be ensured,” Jindal added.

As per sources, the goat pox vaccines have been distributed in the districts across the state, except Palwal, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar. Nearly 1,480 bovines have been infected by the virus in Haryana’s 14 districts. The districts remaining unaffected are – Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonepat, Panipat, Gurugram, Rewari, Jhajjar and Nuh. ENDS