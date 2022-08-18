34 buffaloes infected with lumpy skin disease in Haryana
: Following the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows in Haryana, as many as 34 buffaloes in the state’s seven districts were found infected by the contagion till Tuesday.
As per the state animal husbandry and dairying department, a total of 19 buffaloes were found infected in Sirsa, 4 each in Ambala and Kurukshetra, three in Panchkula, two in Bhiwani and one each in Karnal and Kaithal.
Dr Naresh Jindal, director (research), Lala Lajpat Rai University of veterinary and animal sciences, Hisar, said the cases of lumpy skin disease in buffaloes are very rare as compared to cows.
“All the collected samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing. We had written to the union government to allow us to start testing at our varsity campus. Our doctors are working hard to control the spread of lumpy skin disease in bovines,” Jindal said.
“There are two ways to control the disease- first one is to vaccinate the unaffected bovines and isolate the infected animals. Cleanliness of gaushalas, spraying of sodium hypochlorite and fogging should be ensured,” Jindal added.
As per sources, the goat pox vaccines have been distributed in the districts across the state, except Palwal, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar. Nearly 1,480 bovines have been infected by the virus in Haryana’s 14 districts. The districts remaining unaffected are – Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonepat, Panipat, Gurugram, Rewari, Jhajjar and Nuh. ENDS
-
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
-
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
-
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
-
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
-
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
