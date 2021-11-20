34 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity

Though the dengue cases have started ebbing in Mohali and Panchkula with a dip in temperature, Chandigarh is still reporting over 20 cases daily. A total of 34 fresh infections of dengue were reported in the tricity on Friday with Chandigarh reporting 22 cases followed by seven infections in Mohali and only five in Panchkula. The tricity’s fresh dengue count was 38 on Thursday.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature as the climate conditions are not suitable for aedes mosquitoes to breed. However, no death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on Friday.

For this year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,732, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,336 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 843, with one death so far this year.

18 fresh Covid infections in tricity

When dengue cases are dipping in the tricity, the daily Covid-19 infection tally is increasing. As many as 18 fresh infections were reported on Friday against six cases on Thursday. Ten people were tested positive in Mohali while four infections each were reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

So far in November, Mohali has reported two Covid-related fatalities while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula. On Friday too, no fatality was reported in the tricity.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 84, with 46 patients still being infected in Mohali, 27 in Chandigarh, and 11 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,398 positive cases, of which 64,551 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded to date are 68,905. Among these, 67,789 patients have recovered and 1,070 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,793 includes 30,403 recoveries and 379 casualties.