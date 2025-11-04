34 Vaishno Devi pilgrims’ death: Katra court gives police 3 weeks to file ATR

A Katra court on Tuesday granted three more weeks to the Reasi district police chief and Bhawan station house officer to submit the action taken report following the death of 34 Vaishno Devi pilgrims in a landslide on August 26. The landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, struck at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills on August 26, killing 34 people and injuring 20. (File)

Complainant Rohit Bali had on October 16 sought an FIR against the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and other officials for negligence following the death of the pilgrims at Adhkuwari en route to the shrine.

On the directions of sub-judge (judicial magistrate 1st class) Sidhant Vaid, the Bhawan SHO appeared in the Katra court with a written request seeking a four-week extension for complying with the directions. He said the claims in the complaint were being examined to determine if the matter requires criminal or administrative redressal.

The SHO said a sensitive approach was needed to proceed with the matter. “At this stage, the undersigned (SHO) is discreetly examining local inputs along with relevant records from agencies concerned to find appropriate redressal of the complaint and considering the nature of allegations and sensitivities involved, four weeks are required to verify the matter and submit a comprehensive report before the court,” the officer submitted.

After considering his plea, the court granted three weeks and posted the matter for filing of ATR on November 20.

The landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, struck at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills on August 26, killing 34 people and injuring 20.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha constituted a three-member committee, comprising additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, on August 29 to probe the causes behind the landslide and submit the report within two weeks. The probe panel’s findings have not been made public yet.