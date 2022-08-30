34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of his 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1.
Alerted by the foul smell, the neighbours alerted the police, who found the victim, Sukhwinder Singh, dead, while his father, Balwant Singh, who was in the same room on a different bed, was unable to speak or move.
The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Balwant Singh, a widower, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted Sukhwinder, his sister’s on when he was three years old. The neighbours had been ignoring the foul smell for a couple of days, after which they called Balwant’s brother-in-law, Kamalpreet. After no one opened the door after repeated knocking, the police were called. Balwant was unable to speak, he was only able to answer in ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Pal Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A post-mortem of the body will be conducted to ascertain the cause of Sukhwinder’s death.The death seems to be natural. Balwant Singh is not in a condition to make a statement yet.”
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
