34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days

In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of his 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1.

Alerted by the foul smell, the neighbours alerted the police, who found the victim, Sukhwinder Singh, dead, while his father, Balwant Singh, who was in the same room on a different bed, was unable to speak or move.

The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Balwant Singh, a widower, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted Sukhwinder, his sister’s on when he was three years old. The neighbours had been ignoring the foul smell for a couple of days, after which they called Balwant’s brother-in-law, Kamalpreet. After no one opened the door after repeated knocking, the police were called. Balwant was unable to speak, he was only able to answer in ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Pal Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A post-mortem of the body will be conducted to ascertain the cause of Sukhwinder’s death.The death seems to be natural. Balwant Singh is not in a condition to make a statement yet.”