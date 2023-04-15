35 hurt in Jammu’s Udhampur footbridge collapse during baisakhi celebrations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 15, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Giving out details, Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar said, "Over 35 people were injured when a bridge constructed by temple management over a stream collapsed during Baisakhi celebration"

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block, said police.

Rescue operations going on after a footbridge collapsed during Baisakhi celebration in Udhampur’s Chenani block on Friday. (HT Photo)

Giving out details, Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar said, “Over 35 people were injured when a bridge constructed by temple management over a stream collapsed during Baisakhi celebrations.”

The SSP informed that soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Kumar said no death were reported in the incident and majority of the people suffered minor injuries and were discharged after administrating first-aid

The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital. Four of the injured are being taken to district hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said. The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI. However, no casualty is reported, he added.

