close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 11, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The Bahadurgarh police have booked unidentified men under sections 379-B, 328 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code

: Unidentified robbers looted a man of 3.5 lakh and his two-wheeler after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, police said.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh
3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

The incident took place when Pradeep Mongia was coming from Chottu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh on Friday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“I had kept the 3.5 lakh in my scooty. The robbers intercepted my way and snatched my scooty and money,” the complainant said.

The Bahadurgarh police have booked unidentified men under sections 379-B, 328 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out