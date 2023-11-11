: Unidentified robbers looted a man of ₹3.5 lakh and his two-wheeler after throwing chilli powder in his eyes at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, police said. ₹ 3.5 lakh robbed from man in Bahadurgarh

The incident took place when Pradeep Mongia was coming from Chottu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh on Friday.

“I had kept the ₹3.5 lakh in my scooty. The robbers intercepted my way and snatched my scooty and money,” the complainant said.

The Bahadurgarh police have booked unidentified men under sections 379-B, 328 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

