Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda
chandigarh news

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.
ANI, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:08 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.(File Photo(Representative Image))

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 06:48:31 IST, Latitude: 29.44 and Longitude: 74.40, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 100 km SSW of Bathinda, Punjab," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, according to the NCS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquakes punjab
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP