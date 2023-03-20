350 vehicles stranded as mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended in Ramban district on Monday morning following heavy overnight rainfall, which triggered mudslides and shooting stones at some places, officials said.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslide, in Udhampur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The highway was blocked at Mehar and Shalgarhi around 5am on Monday after heavy rainfall caused mudslides and shooting stones.”

She said the affected stretch at Mehar was cleared, but Shalgarhi was still blocked.

“At least 350 vehicles, mostly trucks, are stranded on the highway in Ramban district,” she added.

The NHAI has pressed into service its men and machinery to clear the debris from the affected stretches, she said.

Since 5am, no traffic movement was possible on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The traffic police have advised the commuters to confirm the status of the highway before starting their journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}