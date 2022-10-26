Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.5-magnitude quake rattles Himachal’s Chamba, fourth in region this month

3.5-magnitude quake rattles Himachal's Chamba, fourth in region this month

Updated on Oct 26, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Epicentre of the quake that struck at 5.40am on Wednesday was in the tribal Pangi valley at a shallow depth of 5km; no casualty or damage reported

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and quakes are a regular feature in the region. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Chamba district early on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake that struck at 5.40am was in the tribal Pangi valley at a shallow depth of 5km below the surface, according to the meteorological centre in Shimla.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and quakes are a regular feature in the region.

This was the fourth earthquake to be recorded in the region this month.

Earlier, a quake measuring 3.5 had struck Lahaul-Spiti district on October 1, while Chamba was rattled by two quakes measuring 2.9 and 2.5 on October 7 and October 11, respectively.

