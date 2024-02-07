 35-year-old held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 35-year-old held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

35-year-old held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 07, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Police have recovered a country-made .12 bore pistol and a live cartridge from the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh

A team of Police Commissionerate’s crime investigation agency (CIA-3) arrested a 35-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident after recovering an illegal country-made pistol from his possession.

Ludhiana police arrested a 35-year-old held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana. (HT FIle)
Ludhiana police arrested a 35-year-old held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana. (HT FIle)

Police have recovered a country-made .12 bore pistol and a live cartridge from the accused, who has been identified as Sonu Kumar.

According to the information, the accused had been residing in a rented accommodation in Sham Nagar near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal.

Police arrested the accused near Phullanwal Chowk.

CIA 3 in-charge inspector Avtar Singh said the team arrested the accused following a tip-off when he was coming from Dugri. Police stopped the accused for checking and upon frisking him, recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

The inspector said the accused had brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh following a clash with his rivals. He added that no previous criminal record has been found yet.

A case under section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

