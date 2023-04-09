Ferozepur man dies of Covid in Punjab

A 35-year-old person died of Covid-19 infection in Ferozepur on Saturday.

"The deceased was cremated with all the Covid precautions with the help of a team of local health department," Rekha Bhatti, senior medical officer, Ferozepur (Rural)added

Rekha Bhatti, senior medical officer, Ferozepur (Rural), said that a 35-year-old man from Chandi Wala village tested Covid-19 positive and collapsed on Saturday.

“The deceased was cremated with all the Covid precautions with the help of a team of local health department,” Bhatti added. Punjab recorded 159 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday.

