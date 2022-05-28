35-yr-old man’s murder in Ludhiana: Victim suffered head injury after being hit by train, reveals police probe
A day after three men were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17, police investigation has revealed that the accused had pushed him onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death.
The accused, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba, Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda and Deepak alias Kayua, all residents of Ludhiana, had attempted to rob the victim, Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village, at knifepoint, while he was on his way to work.
According to police sources, the trio did not intend to murder Harwinder and fled the spot, leaving the body near the tracks.Meanwhile, a local court on Friday sent the accused to three days in police remand.
“We are yet to recover the knife which they used to threaten the victim and the mobile phone and money they had snatched from him,” an officer said.
The case was lodged based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, 65, the victim’s father. He had told police that the accused are habitual offenders and killed his son with the intention of looting him.
Initially, GRP had ruled out the possibility of murder and initiated inquest proceedings, but after the autopsy revealed injuries to the head, a broken arm and injury marks on the back of the deceased, a murder case was registered.
The trio has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the GRP police station.
Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal
Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday. They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains. A suspect is yet to be identified.
Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with ₹60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place. The complainant, Krishan Bansal, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms.
Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that Parminder died of a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter. The victim's father, Sharanjit Singh said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him.
National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%. The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state. He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same. Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
