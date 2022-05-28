35-yr-old man’s murder in Ludhiana: Victim suffered head injury after being hit by train, reveals police probe

A day after three men were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17, police investigation has revealed that the accused had pushed him onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death.

The accused, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba, Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda and Deepak alias Kayua, all residents of Ludhiana, had attempted to rob the victim, Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village, at knifepoint, while he was on his way to work.

According to police sources, the trio did not intend to murder Harwinder and fled the spot, leaving the body near the tracks.Meanwhile, a local court on Friday sent the accused to three days in police remand.

“We are yet to recover the knife which they used to threaten the victim and the mobile phone and money they had snatched from him,” an officer said.

The case was lodged based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, 65, the victim’s father. He had told police that the accused are habitual offenders and killed his son with the intention of looting him.

Initially, GRP had ruled out the possibility of murder and initiated inquest proceedings, but after the autopsy revealed injuries to the head, a broken arm and injury marks on the back of the deceased, a murder case was registered.

The trio has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the GRP police station.

