Panjab University: Construction and building employees rehired

As many as 36 construction and building employees working in Panjab University (PU) have been rehired by the contractors.

A meeting regarding this was held by the PU authorities with the protesting workers, contractors and Students for Society (SFS) student party protested over this issue outside the PU academic block and later outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

As per president of SFS, Sandeep, the workers had been on protest for the past 58 days and they had been laid off because PU was not releasing funds as per the updated DC rates announced by the UT administration and the contractor had also refused to pay the difference. A temporary arrangement has been worked out so the employees can be rehired.

“While we appreciate the move and have called off the protest, the problem is created by hiring employees through contractors. PU should instead hire employees directly. While there will be more security for the employees, the university will also save between seven to eight thousand rupees per employee if this is done,” he added.

Meanwhile PU officials have confirmed this development. The employees had organised a special protest on Friday and also brought their children to ask the authorities to give them their jobs back.

