37,000 Chandigarh residents benefited under Ayushman Bharat scheme: MoS health

Union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said over 1,64,000 Ayushman cards have been made in Chandigarh so far, while the treatment amount dispersed till date was ₹30 crore and the number of beneficiaries was around 37,000.

Around 88,000 patients from different parts of the country have received complex and costly medical treatments at PGIMER under the scheme. (File)

The Union minister of state also handed over the cards to 10 beneficiaries at an event Ayushman Samvad, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“Under the cashless scheme of Ayushman Bharat, we are able to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to ₹50 crore beneficiaries and with this, even poor and destitute are able to afford expensive and complex treatment for diseases like cancer, kidney ailments, transplants etc. If such a scheme wasn’t there, it wouldn’t be possible for those ‘not so privileged’ to afford such treatment,” she added.

“Around 88,000 patients from different parts of the country have received complex and costly medical treatments at PGIMER under the scheme. These poor patients have received high-end complex treatments such as kidney transplant, knee replacement surgery, complex cardiovascular surgeries and cancer chemotherapy under the scheme, which has helped them alleviate their pain and lead a fruitful life,” PGIMER officials said.

