38 toilets turn ‘smart’ in Chandigarh

The 38 toilet blocks in Chandigarh have been set up at a cost of ₹15 lakh, with provisions for differently abled persons; sanitary napkin dispensing machine and incinerator have also been provided
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:07 AM IST
Under the new system, Chandigarh residents will be able to register their feedback on facilities, maintenance and cleanliness at the toilets through the QR codes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Chandigarh MC held ‘Sarvjanik Sauchalaya Safai Jan Bhagidari Amrit Utsav’ in all 26 wards on Thursday. Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said 38 toilet blocks have been upgraded to smart toilets with separate facility for transgenders.

MC chief Anindita Mitra said for the users’ feedback, QR code has been placed at all toilet blocks. Under the new system, citizens will now be able to register their feedback on facilities, maintenance and cleanliness at the toilets through the QR codes.

MC officials concerned will act swiftly if any issue arises, she added. The toilet blocks which came up at a cost of 15 lakh have provisions for differently abled persons and for women, sanitary napkin dispensing machine and incinerator have been provided.

Meanwhile, the three-day ‘placemaking implementathon’ at New Park, Indra Colony, Sector 13, Manimajra, Chandigarh, concluded on Thursday with a ceremony wherein the winners of various contests were awarded.

The mayor said the park has been revamped within 75 hours with newly painted gazebos, grilles and pathways. The park has been dedicated to the citizens with newly installed open gym and variety of swings.

The park has been divided into various zones, such as Art Zone, Fitness Zone, Elder Zone and Kids Zone, he added.

