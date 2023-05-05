Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Taxi driver found dead along Gurugram expressway, vehicle missing

Taxi driver found dead along Gurugram expressway, vehicle missing

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk

The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk on Friday morning, said the police.

The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim used to drive a cab but the vehicle is missing, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at the Sector 18 police station in connection with this.

The police have identified the deceased as Nand Kumar of Karol Bagh in New Delhi. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

“The deceased used to drive a cab. The cab is missing and we are trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage,” said Inspector Haresh Kumar, SHO of Sector 18 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP