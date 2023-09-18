Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

38-year-old man beaten to death in Jind village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 18, 2023 08:15 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who ran a women wrestlers’ academy in Jind. He was beaten to death after confrontation with a group of men standing on the roundabout in his village

A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Siwaha village of Jind on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Police have booked four men, identified as Meeta, Neeraj, Vishesh and Sumit, for beating a man to death in Jind village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who ran a women wrestlers’ academy in Jind.

Investigating officer Vinod Kumar of Jind Sadar police station said that on Sunday night, the victim was returning home when he spotted a few men standing on a roundabout in his village.

When he asked them why they were standing there, an altercation ensued and the men subsequently started thrashing him with sticks.

Police have booked four men, identified as Meeta, Neeraj, Vishesh and Sumit, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “Efforts are on to nab them,” the investigation officer said.

The victim was rushed to Jind civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

