38-yr-old man killed after car falls into gorge in Panchkula’s Morni

A 38-year-old man was killed while four of his family members were injured after their Mahindra XUV 700 fell into a gorge at Morni-Raipur Rani road near Palsara village in Panchkula on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Navneet Sharma, 38, from Mullana, Ambala. (HT File Photo)

The injured, his mother Sudesh, 62, wife Anu, 35, daughter Lavika, 13, and son Divansh, 5, were taken to a hospital in Raipur Rani for treatment.

As per police, the family was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in Samlotha village about 10 kilometres from Morni.

While returning, Navneet heard some noise from the boot of the vehicle and stopped to check. While checking, the car suddenly started moving and fell into the gorge. Navneet was crushed to death.

All the injured were rushed to Community Health Centre Raipur Rani where the doctor declared Navneet dead while his family members were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police were yet to record the statement of the injured till the filling of the report.