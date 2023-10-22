39 illegally clubbed bus permits cancelled, says Punjab transport minister Laljit Bhullar

The Punjab Transport Department has cancelled 39 illegally clubbed bus permits of private bus operators in the state. Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said as per the guidelines, bus permits could only be extended once from the reaching destination, but private bus operators had extended these permits multiple times. (HT File)

Bhullar said in accordance with the decisions made in civil writ petition no. 15786 of 1999 by the Punjab and Haryana high court, the permit-holders whose route extensions were extended more than once, were ordered to be cancelled.

The permits were cancelled after hearing the permit holders’ representations, the minister added.

The permits that have been cancelled, include 13 of M/s Dabwali Transport Co Pvt Ltd, Bathinda, 12 of M/s Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd, Bathinda, seven of M/s Jujhar Passenger Bus Service Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana, two permits of M/s New Deep Motors Regd Channu, Gidderbaha and one permit each of M/s New Deep Bus Service Regd Gidderbaha, M/s Victory Transport Co Regd, Moga, M/s Harvindra Highways Bus Service Regd, Moga, M/s Ex-Servicemen Coop Transport Company Ltd, Moga and Bathinda Bus Company HO, Bathinda.

The general managers of PRTC at Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala and Budhlada have also been directed to stop these buses from operating.

