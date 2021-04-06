391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts

As many 391 ‘black spots’, highly prone to road mishaps, have been identified in 12 of Punjab’s 22 districts by a study on accident severity index of the state’s roads, according to director general (road safety) R Venkat Ratnam.

Of these, 264 locations were found on the national highways, 64 on the state highways, 6 on link roads and 54 on roads within municipal limits, Ratnam told a meeting on Monday of high-powered committee for identification and rectification of ‘ black spots’ in the state.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan, who chaired the meeting, directed officials of the state departments concerned and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to rectify all the black spots so as to reduce the number of road accident fatalities.

She also asked the principal secretary (finance) to explore the modalities to procure hand-held machines for the police to issue on-the-spot e-challans to the traffic violators.

Director general police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said adequate personnel would be provided to the traffic wing and hiring will be done for the purpose.