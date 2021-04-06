Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts
chandigarh news

391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts

As many 391 ‘black spots’, highly prone to road mishaps, have been identified in 12 of Punjab’s 22 districts by a study on accident severity index of the state’s roads, according to director general (road safety) R Venkat Ratnam
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 02:06 AM IST
391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts

As many 391 ‘black spots’, highly prone to road mishaps, have been identified in 12 of Punjab’s 22 districts by a study on accident severity index of the state’s roads, according to director general (road safety) R Venkat Ratnam.

Of these, 264 locations were found on the national highways, 64 on the state highways, 6 on link roads and 54 on roads within municipal limits, Ratnam told a meeting on Monday of high-powered committee for identification and rectification of ‘ black spots’ in the state.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan, who chaired the meeting, directed officials of the state departments concerned and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to rectify all the black spots so as to reduce the number of road accident fatalities.

She also asked the principal secretary (finance) to explore the modalities to procure hand-held machines for the police to issue on-the-spot e-challans to the traffic violators.

Director general police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said adequate personnel would be provided to the traffic wing and hiring will be done for the purpose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab records 72 Covid deaths in a day, highest this year

Youth Cong leader murder: Gangster Bishnoi aide nabbed from Kasol in HP

Ludhiana factory roof collapse kills 4; 7 injured

Five more arrested for Mar 27 attack on BJP MLA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP