39-km ring road project: Ambala admn to disburse land compensation from next week

Compensation against land acquired for the Ambala ring road project will be disbursed to land owners from next week, officials of the district administration said on Thursday.

“NHAI has already released ₹150 crore for land compensation. Further process for disbursement will be initiated by the district revenue officer,” said Kuldeep Chand, an official from the technical branch of NHAI’s Ambala zone office.

DRO Captain Vinod Sharma said the disbursement process under a pilot project will begin after Independence Day. “Details, including revenue records and ownership, are being prepared. Details of six of the 23 villages where land has been acquired are ready and we will start disbursing the compensation from August 16,” he added.

Coming up under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1, the 39-km ring road will connect five national highways in Ambala district. Estimated to cost ₹1,500 crore, it was approved by the Haryana government in June last year.

It will help ease traffic congestion in the twin Ambala cities by serving as an alternative route for commuters headed to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As per the plan, the ring road will start near Saddopur village on NH-152 (Ambala-Chandigarh highway) and will link with NH-72 (Ambala-Roorkee highway, now NH 344) at Handesra village.

Similarly, the ring road from NH-72 will connect with NH-444A (Ambala-Saha highway) at Khudda Kalan and further be linked with NH-44 (Delhi-Amritsar highway or GT Road) at Mohra village.

The GT Road will get connected with NH-65 (Ambala-Hisar highway) at Balana village in Ambala City.

Home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij had earlier said the state government will bear 50% of the project cost.

On this, Chand said, “The state government is expected to release its share of funds soon.”

On the construction part, project director Virender Singh said the tender had been floated and will be opened in September.