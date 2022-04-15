3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana

A three-day Basketball Federation of India (BFI)-Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday.

A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches.

Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.

According to Punjab Basketball Association general secretary, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, a total of 76 teams from across the state are participating in the tournament.

The men’s category will see the participation of 16 teams, while 15 will compete in the women’s category.

As many as 31 and 14 teams will also compete for the under-18 men’s and women’s title, respectively, at the competition.