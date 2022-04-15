3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana
A three-day Basketball Federation of India (BFI)-Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday.
A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches.
Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.
According to Punjab Basketball Association general secretary, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, a total of 76 teams from across the state are participating in the tournament.
The men’s category will see the participation of 16 teams, while 15 will compete in the women’s category.
As many as 31 and 14 teams will also compete for the under-18 men’s and women’s title, respectively, at the competition.
-
Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said. The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop.
-
Recently opened Jawaddi cut sees surge in accidents, Ludhiana MC directed to install traffic lights
Repugnant to the idea of facilitating Jawaddi residents with a short route, the move to open Jawaddi cut at Southern bypass has turned the site into an accident-prone area. Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, also urged the authorities to reconsider the move. Verma said vehicles move at fast speed on the main road and opening the cut will certainly increase the chances of mishaps.
-
3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported
Three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station at around 9:45 pm on Friday. No injury was reported in the incident, Central Railways chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said. The senior Central Railway officials said the preliminary probe said it was a human error. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays. Fast train services were still not operational.
-
New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days
LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days. On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.
-
Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi. The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.
