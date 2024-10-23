3-day youth conclave in Kashmir witnesses participation of 1,500 school students

A three-day youth conclave in Kashmir ended with participation of over 1,500 school students understanding and delving into pressing international issues like global conflicts, Israel-Palestine issue, relevance of UN, corruption and unemployment. During the conclave, the students discussed and debated important national and international events and issues and tried to come out with resolutions. (HT Photo)

The conclave, organised by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), witnessed the participation of students aged between 13 to 19 from across the Kashmir valley.

The inaugural function was held at Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) while the next two days saw deliberations at three venues: Linton Hall School in Rajbagh for the central zone, SRM Welkin School in Sopore for the north zone and Dolphin International School in Pulwama for the south zone.

During the conclave, the students discussed and debated important national and international events and issues and tried to come out with resolutions. Students were given portfolios to mimic heads of some international bodies like the UN or other international bodies and try to find a solution for global issues.

“It was aimed at giving students opportunities to open their minds to national and international issues and ensure that they improve their skills in diplomacy. Some of the important agendas were Israel- Palestine conflict, preparing a framework towards eradicating corruption, roadmap to deal with rising unemployment and relevance of UN,” said an organiser of IIMUN.

“As a global organisation active in 35 countries and over 220 cities across India, IIMUN aims to engage young minds in global discussions and foster diplomatic skills among students,” the official said.

The inaugural day at SKUAST had witnessed a lot of fun, frolic and music with the students mesmerised by performances of eminent personalities like TV actor Nakkul Mehta, choreographer Terence Lewis and singer Jankee Parekh.

“I would like to congratulate students who came from Kulgam, Shopian, Sopore, Kupwara and other areas. The IIMUN started in Kashmir in 2016 with 300 students and today in 2024 we are in the ninth edition of IIMUN,” said Ateeb Imtiyaz, incharge of the organisation in Kashmir.

“It helps a lot in boosting one’s confidence and enhancing social skills. It helps us in learning from our mistakes. Earlier, I had ‘stage fright’ but now I can talk in front of the crowd,” said Syed Fuad, a class 11 student from Srinagar.