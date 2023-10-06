3kg heroin, Chinese drone seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

TARN TARAN : A man was arrested with 3kg heroin by Tarn Taran police while a Chinese drone was recovered during a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Thursday.

A man was arrested with 3kg heroin by Tarn Taran police while a Chinese drone was recovered during a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tarn Taran police have identified the arrested man as Shera Singh of Mehndipur village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kumar said Sher Singh was arrested on the basis of a secret information and a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him at the Khemkaran police station on Wednesday.

He said, “When Sher was arrested, 1kg heroin was recovered from him. During his questioning, he disclosed that 2kg heroin was kept at his brother-in-law Narinder Singh’s house in Ferozepur. A team was sent and the contraband recovered. Our investigation has found that the accused had been smuggling heroin via drones from across the border.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Thursday, on a specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rasoolpur village in Tarn Taran.”

“During the search, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a field near a canal. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice, Made in China),” the spokesperson said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!