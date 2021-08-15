Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Gurdaspur
chandigarh news

3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Gurdaspur

Officials said the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and was concealed in a battery of a tractor across the barbed-wire fence
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:42 AM IST
3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Gurdaspur

AMRITSAR

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police recovered 3kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border falling under the Kalanaur sub-division of Gurdaspur.

Officials said the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and was concealed in a battery of a tractor across the barbed-wire fence. The seizure was made after disclosure of an accused, who was arrested under the charges of NDPS Act a few days ago, they said.

“The arrested man told us that three packets of heroin, which is suspected to have smuggled from Pakistan a few days ago, have been concealed between the barbed-wire fence and the zero line at an abandoned area,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP-STF), Amritsar, Vawinder Mahajan.

An STF team was sent to the border to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF) and launch a search operation. “During the search, three packets of heroin weighing 3kg and 130gms were recovered from the tractor battery,” said an official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP