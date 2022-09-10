3rd state yogasana championship kicks off in Chandigarh
Participants falling in different age brackets participated in the competition at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health
The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship on Saturday.
The chief guests were IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, association president Jagat Magotra, vice-president Meenakshi Thakur, general secretary Roshan Lal ,organisation secretary Jitender Singh, technical secretary Rohit, and treasurer Sudha Rana.
Kumar said to stay fit one should incorporate yoga and a balanced diet to their daily routine. Participants falling in different age brackets participated in the competition – sub-junior (9 to 14 years ), junior (14 to 18 years) and 18 years and above . Around 150 students will participate in the event The college also celebrated nutrition month.