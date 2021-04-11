3-tier surveillance in Kangra to curb virus spread

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Kangra, the district administration has initiated a three-tier comprehensive monitoring and surveillance system to contain the virus and improve the pace of testing, tracing and isolating patients and their contacts.

Kangra one of the worst-hit districts in the state and has recorded over 1,100 infections in 10 days along with 21 deaths. Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said, “A sudden spike in cases has been reported in the district with around 100 cases being detected daily.”

Under the first level, the district surveillance officer will share data pertaining to Covid patients with the district disaster management authority on a daily basis, which the integrated district Covid control room will segregate according to sub-division and share it with the concerned sub-divisional Covid control room, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and other authorities.

Any violation of home isolation will also be shared through the same process.

In the second level, all SDMs will establish an integrated Covid control room comprising personnel from revenue, police, block development office and block medical office. They can requisite human resources from any department, as needed.

The sub-divisional Covid control room on receiving details of patients from district authorities will ensure the contact tracing of the patients with the help of police personnel on the same day. The details of patients and their primary contacts will be shared with the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies (ULBs), Asha workers, block development officers and block medical officers who will ensure home isolation of patients and their primary contacts.

The sub-divisional Covid control room will make calls to patients thrice a day to enquire after their health and in case of a medical emergency will bring it to the notice of health department for further assistance.

The sub-divisional control rooms will also maintain the daily data of Covid positive patients, primary contacts and their home isolation, distribution of essential medicines, shifting of patients to treatment facility, recovered patients and death reported.

At level three, panchayat, ULB representatives, secretaries and Asha workers will surveillance and in case of violation report the matter to the concerned control room, sector officer and sub divisional magistrate.

In case, a home isolated person is in urgent need of medicines or utilities they may inform the sector officers directly or through the PRI, ULB member, or Asha worker concerned.