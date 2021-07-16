Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 arrested for snatching 6.5 lakh in Hoshiarpur
chandigarh news

4 arrested for snatching 6.5 lakh in Hoshiarpur

On July 13, Rajesh Kumar of Mahilpur said three unidentified persons snatched a bag containing ₹6.5 lakh from Baljinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, who work with him by throwing chilli powder in their eyes
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Police have arrested four persons accused of snatching 6.5 lakh from employees of money changer in Mahilpur on Tuesday and recovered the entire amount.

On July 13, Rajesh Kumar of Mahilpur, who is running financial services company Western Union in the area, complained to police that three unidentified persons snatched a bag containing 6.5 lakh from Baljinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, who work with him by throwing chilli powder in their eyes near Milan Palace.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Sahil, of Kot Fatuhi, Rohit of Bugran and Prabhjot Singh of Binjo.

Interacting with the media, SP (D) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said Baljinder hatched the conspiracy with Sahil, Rohit and Prabhjot. They have been booked under various sections of IPC.

