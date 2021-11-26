4 cops booked for registering false drugs case in Jalandhar

Police have booked four Jalandhar cops for allegedly registering a false drugs case in 2019.

The accused have been identified as then SHO, Bhogpur, Naresh Kumar, now retired, assistant sub-inspectors Sukhjit Singh and Sarwan Singh and head constable Satpal Singh of the Jalandhar rural police. No action was taken against the then deputy superintendent of police (security), Makhan Singh, who was also indicted in the probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioner, Paramjit Singh, approached the Punjab and Haryana high court and contended that he was not apprehended at the spot shown in the FIR even as per the recording from the CCTV camera, the contraband was shown to be recovered from his shop.

On October 5, the high court ordered that the FIR has been admittedly incorrectly recorded and criminal proceedings should be initiated against all those responsible for recording a false FIR.

The inspector general of police, Jalandhar range, is directed to file his response to the observation of this court by November 29, the court said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar also approached the high court and his application of being added as a respondent in the case has been allowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In June 2019, the Jalandhar rural police conducted raid at Miglani chemist shop in the Benipalke village of Bhogpur area and arrested Paramjit Singh and seized intoxicating substances whereas police had shown the recovery and arrest of the accused from 100 yards far from his shop. The police also filed a chargesheet against the accused in the district and sessions court of Jalandhar.

According to the police probe the accused cops and then deputy superintendent of police (security) Makhan Singh changed the spot of the recovery and arrested the accused, violating the mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act. Following the report, Jalandhar SSP (rural) Satinder Singh recommended an FIR against the erring cops.

A case has been registered under Sections 58 (punishment for vexatious entry, search, seizure or arrest) and 59 (failure of officer in duty or his connivance at the contravention of the provisions) of the NDPS Act at the Bhogpur police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}