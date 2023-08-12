Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 dist bar associations protest arrest of former CBI judge

4 dist bar associations protest arrest of former CBI judge

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 12, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Parmar, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sunil Kumar, amidst tight security on Friday, which sent him to six days custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED)

: The district bar associations of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak and Jhajjar on Friday suspended work in protest against the arrest of suspended former Panchkula special CBI judge Sudhir Parmar in connection with a money laundering case.

Jhajjar district bar association president Ajit Solanki said the government is making all attempts to suppress the last pillar- judiciary- and they will not tolerate such tactics used by the government. (HT)
Jhajjar district bar association president Ajit Solanki said the government is making all attempts to suppress the last pillar- judiciary- and they will not tolerate such tactics used by the government. (HT)

Parmar, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sunil Kumar, amidst tight security on Friday, which sent him to six days custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Lokinder Singh Phogat, president of Rohtak bar association, said the enforcement directorate had arrested Parmar and this is unwarranted executive overreach to intimidate the judiciary.

“We suspended today’s work and clerks have also supported us in our protest. There is no evidence against him and his victimisation is due to some ulterior motive,” he added.

Jhajjar district bar association president Ajit Solanki said the government is making all attempts to suppress the last pillar- judiciary- and they will not tolerate such tactics used by the government.

“The government has been using ED to suppress every single voice and it has become the government’s main weapon to target anyone,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out