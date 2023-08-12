4 dist bar associations protest arrest of former CBI judge

: The district bar associations of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak and Jhajjar on Friday suspended work in protest against the arrest of suspended former Panchkula special CBI judge Sudhir Parmar in connection with a money laundering case. Jhajjar district bar association president Ajit Solanki said the government is making all attempts to suppress the last pillar- judiciary- and they will not tolerate such tactics used by the government. (HT)

Parmar, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sunil Kumar, amidst tight security on Friday, which sent him to six days custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Lokinder Singh Phogat, president of Rohtak bar association, said the enforcement directorate had arrested Parmar and this is unwarranted executive overreach to intimidate the judiciary.

“We suspended today’s work and clerks have also supported us in our protest. There is no evidence against him and his victimisation is due to some ulterior motive,” he added.

“The government has been using ED to suppress every single voice and it has become the government’s main weapon to target anyone,” he added.