4 former Punjab Congress ministers to join BJP in Amit Shah's presence
chandigarh news

4 former Punjab Congress ministers to join BJP in Amit Shah’s presence

After Jakhar, another shot in the arm for Punjab BJP as Raj Kumar Verka is Dalit face of Congress, Sundar Sham Arora working president of PPCC and Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar are Jat-Sikh leaders
Union home minister Amit Shah is interacting with Punjab and Haryana BJP workers in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Saturday. He will be inaugurating the 4th Khelo India Youth Games in the evening. (Ht file photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

In a major setback to the Punjab Congress, four of its former ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sundar Sham Arora are set to join the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Panchkula on Saturday.

Before inaugurating the 4th Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula in the evening, Shah will chair a meeting of Punjab BJP workers and will be at the party headquarters in Chandigarh for three hours.

Former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Singh Dhillon and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Bathinda Sarup Chand Singla are also set to join the BJP in the presence of Shah.

Sitting mayor of the Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is brother of Balbir Singh Sidhu is also reportedly joining the saffron party.

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar, who had recently joined the BJP, shared a video of the former ministers sitting with him in Panchkula. The BJP’s Sikh face, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is also seen at the meeting along with BJP leader Arvind Khanna.

The induction of the four senior leaders of the Punjab Congress into the BJP is being seen as a big shot in the arm for the BJP as all of them are grassroots leaders with a strong connect with workers.

While Verka is the Dalit face of the Congress, Arora is the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sidhu and Kangar are Jat-Sikh leaders.

Jakhar will be hosting Shah for dinner at his Panchkula residence.

Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

