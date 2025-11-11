4 gangsters held with two pistols in Amritsar

Punjab Police’s state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, averted potential targeted killings in the state with the arrest of four members of a gangster module and recovered two sophisticated weapons from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday. The recovered weapons include one 9MM Glock pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, and one .30-bore Star Mark pistol with a magazine and three live cartridges.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Kazi Kot Kalan in Tarn Taran, Mohammad Singh, a resident of Kazi Kot Kalan in Tarn Taran, Lavish Nahar, a resident of Bori Wala Bazar at Gate Hakiman in Amritsar, and Amarbir Singh, a resident of Preet Avenue at Gate Hakiman in Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were in close contact with a Portugal-based wanted gangster and were working under his direction.

The foreign-based handler was the one who had arranged the delivery of the weapons recovered in this case, he said. Police didn’t identify the name of the Portugal-based gangster.

“Probe has further disclosed that the accused had conducted a recce of specific targets in the Batala and Amritsar area, and the recovered sophisticated weapons were meant to hit those targets,” said the DGP, while adding that important leads regarding the gang’s activities are being investigated.

Sharing details, AIG SSOC-Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the module was busted on the basis of a tip-off.

The AIG said that investigations have also revealed that at the behest of their foreign-based handler, the arrested persons had transported weapons and money on multiple occasions. Further investigations are underway to trace all backward and forward linkages, he added.

A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station state special operation cell, Amritsar, police said.