4% hike in DA of Haryana employees and pensioners

Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:30 AM IST

Additional chief secretary (ACS-finance) Anurag Rastogi has issued that the DA of the state government employees has been enhanced from the existing 34% to 38% of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2022.

The Haryana government on Tuesday announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of the state government employees who have been drawing their pay as per the 7th Pay Commission structure. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government on Tuesday announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of the state government employees who have been drawing their pay as per the 7th Pay Commission structure.

According to an order, additional chief secretary (ACS-finance) Anurag Rastogi has issued that the DA has been enhanced from the existing 34% to 38% of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2022.

While the enhanced DA will be paid with the pay of October 2022, the three months’ arrears from July onwards will be payable in November.

Meanwhile, the state government also enhanced by 4% the dearness relief (DR) payable to state government pensioners and family pensioners, who also draw their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay/pension structure.

