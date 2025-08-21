4 killed in road crash in Jhajjar

At least four persons were killed and 31 others sustained injuries when a canter collided with a pick-up vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Nilothi village in Jhajjar in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Four persons were killed and 31 others injured when a pick-up vehicle collided with a truck at KMP Expressway in Jhajjar on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The deceased who were travelling in the pick-up vehicle have been identified as Kalawati, Anoop, Vijaypal, and Sachin, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. Their ages could not be ascertained.

Asauda Police Station SHO Amit Kumar said that 37 persons were going to Mahendergarh’s Kaimla village from Uttar Pradesh for harvesting work in the canter.

“The driver of the pick-up vehicle had stopped on the roadside when it was struck by a canter from behind. The impact was so severe that the pick-up vehicle overturned and four persons died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh and some critically injured labourers were referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences,” he added.

The SHO said that a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence have been registered against unknown canter driver on a complaint filed by pick-up driver, Rohtash.